News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Eastenders star heads to South Shields for joyful and embarrassing play about motherhood

The hit tour is heading to South Shields in Ocober.

By Evie Lake
Published 20th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

Eastenders star Cheryl Fergison is heading to South Shields with her hilarious comedy ‘Mum’s the Word.’

The hit comedy sketch show is set to return to theatres after the success of its 2022 tour. Made up of original comical sketches and fresh hilarious heartwarming stories that are too embarrassing and personal to share even with one’s closest friends.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cheryl will be joined by actresses Sarita Plowman and Poppy Tierney who will take the audience on an emotional journey through the ups and downs of motherhood.

Most Popular

Producer Anna Anikeyeva, herself a new mum, expressed her overwhelming emotion and gratitude towards the

show, stating, “As a new mum, this show has left me filled with joy and a sense of camaraderie. It is everything I didn’t know me and my new mum friends needed.”

Coming to The Customs House on Saturday 21 October. Tickets are available here.

Related topics:South Shields