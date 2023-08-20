Eastenders star Cheryl Fergison is heading to South Shields with her hilarious comedy ‘Mum’s the Word.’

The hit comedy sketch show is set to return to theatres after the success of its 2022 tour. Made up of original comical sketches and fresh hilarious heartwarming stories that are too embarrassing and personal to share even with one’s closest friends.

Cheryl will be joined by actresses Sarita Plowman and Poppy Tierney who will take the audience on an emotional journey through the ups and downs of motherhood.

Producer Anna Anikeyeva, herself a new mum, expressed her overwhelming emotion and gratitude towards the

show, stating, “As a new mum, this show has left me filled with joy and a sense of camaraderie. It is everything I didn’t know me and my new mum friends needed.”