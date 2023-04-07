Easter Sunday will take place this week on Sunday, April 9 and families will come together to celebrate the day and exchange Easter eggs.

For some families, taking a family trip to the cinemas on Good Friday and Easter Sunday is tradition.

Here are the films available to watch at cinemas on Easter Sunday in our local area, including The Customs House, Boldon Cineworld and Empire Cinemas.

The Customs House

South Shields’ top theatre venue, The Customs House is also home to a cinema, showcasing the newest movies at an affordable ticket price. On Easter Sunday, The Customs House will be showing the brand-new, highly anticipated animated movie from Nintendo and Illumination - The Super Mario Bros Movie.

Showings are at 11am (which is a subtitled screening), 2pm and 5.30pm. Tickets prices are £6.50 for adults and £5.50 for children, concession and senior citizens.

Boldon Cineworld

Cinema chain Cineworld, has a venue located in Boldon, Tyne and Wear. On Easter Sunday, they are showing a variety of movies to suit different tastes.

The movies shown on the day include the kids movie, Little Bear’s Big. For horror fans, The Pope’s Exorcist will be shown. Other movies include, AIR, Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves, Little Eggs: An African Rescue, Mummies, John Wick: Chapter 4, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Scream VI, Creed III, and of course The Super Mario Bros Movie.

Empire Cinemas

Empire Cinemas which is located in Sunniside Leisure on Lambton Street in Sunderland also has a range of movies being shown on Easter Sunday.

Movies include, Dungeon & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves, The Super Mario Bros Movie, John Wick: Chapter 4, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Mummies, Creed III, Scream VI, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, AIR, Beautiful Disaster, Little Eggs: An African Rescue, and The Pope’s Exorcist.

They will also be screening the National Theatre Live performance of Life of Pi, and Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical and Superman (45th Anniversary).

