easyJet announces new routes from Newcastle Airport to Paris and Lyon and beyond.

easyJet has put its 2024 winter programme on sale, providing passengers from Newcastle Airport with even more choice when travelling to some of Europe’s most popular destinations.

From 27 October, the airline will operate new flights to Paris, six days a week starting from £26.99* as well as a new weekly service to Lyon from 4 January 2025 with fares starting from £29.99*.

The new route to Lyon will provide more options for those planning a ski holiday, alongside easyJet’s existing route from Newcastle to Geneva which will increase to three times weekly during the winter season.

easyJet will also offer even more choice for passengers travelling to Amsterdam, with flights increasing to daily across the winter season.

The airline’s latest investment comes in addition to year-round flights to Belfast and Bristol, up to five-weekly summer flights to Majorca and a twice-weekly service to Alicante in Spain.

easyJet holidays, the UK’s fastest growing tour operator, also offers thousands of package holidays, available to book now at www.easyjet.com/en/holidays.

Packages include flights, hotel, 23kg luggage and transfers on beach holidays, all covered by its Ultimate Flexibility, offering freedom to change a booking, a refund guarantee, and best price guarantee.

Leon McQuaid, Director of Aviation Development at Newcastle Airport, said: “We are delighted to see further investment from easyJet and even more choice for the North East travelling public to explore and enjoy some of Europe’s most popular and beautiful destinations.

“Paris is an amazing city that is renowned for its iconic landmarks, museums and cuisine – plus the route will offer our passengers even easier access to Disneyland Paris.

“We know our customers love Amsterdam – the city offers everything from tranquil boat rides through its picturesque canals to a vibrant art scene and world-class museums.

“Lyon and Geneva both also offer fantastic winter city break options whilst providing additional connectivity to a host of popular resorts during the ski season.”

Ali Gayward, UK Country Manager, easyJet said: “We are delighted to be offering more flights from Newcastle Airport this winter with a new year-round route to Paris launching at the end of October as well as a winter route to Lyon which will provide more choice for customers in the North East to plan a ski holiday and we can’t wait to welcome more customers onboard this winter.”

Newcastle Airport has recently invested over £20m in the passenger experience, redeveloping the security search area and refurbishing the majority of catering outlets in the departure lounge.

The Airport’s executive lounge has also benefited from a multi-million pound redevelopment and is now marked as one of the ‘flagship’ Aspire Lounges in the country.