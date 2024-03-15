Eco-friendly company scrubs up at beauty awards winning three awards
The Eco Team Stall has been recognised by Wellbeing Editor's Choice Beauty Shortlist Awards 2024 which spotlights and supports stand-out natural, ethical and sustainable brands. The business was successful in winning three awards celebrating its Handmade Soap Bars, Creamy Dreamy (second award), and two of their Oat Milk Collection, Naked Oats and The Milk Bar.
The business is run by triplets Gayle, Samantha and Melanie from East Boldon and specialise in creating eco-friendly and sustainable items such as soap, skincare, haircare, cleaning products and more with zero waste in mind.
This is the second time the Creamy Dreamy Bar has won an award. The Cream Dreamy Bar is a two tone bar infused with French pink clay which is known to deliver on skin tone and radiance.
The Eco Team Stall sisters said: "As you can imagine, we are absolutely thrilled, not only to have our Artisan Soap Bars being enjoyed by customers all over the country and hearing fantastic feedback but to be recognised and commended by industry experts for natural skin care and our dedication is quite special."
The three women have also just found out they have won The Best Zero-Waste Homeware Company 2024 - North East England with Lux Life Magazine - Leaders in Luxury Awards 2024.
In the last year the business has seen significant growth, The Eco Stall Team has opened its own Soap Studio in East Boldon allowing customers to collect orders locally.
To find out more about the business visit www.theecostall.co.uk