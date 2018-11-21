Closure-threatened South Shields School could stop admitting new Year Seven pupils next year under council plans

A school threatened with closure could stop admitting new pupils next year.

South Shields School, in Nevinson Avenue, could be shut down in August 2020 following its failure to convert to an academy.

Related: No plans for alternative pupil places near closure-threatened South Shields School, council reveals

South Tyneside Council is due to make a decision on whether to close the school in the new year.

According to a provisional timetable put together by town hall bosses, if the current plan is agreed, there would be no Year Seven admissions for the 2019/20 academic year.

Related: Taxpayers could be saddled with £400,000 PFI debt over South Shields School

And while Years Eight, Nine and Eleven would continue to study, youngsters entering Year Ten would be moved to different schools to minimise disruption to their GCSEs.

James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service