Day of action begins as part of Save South Shields School campaign

A picket line has set up at the gates of South Shields School as its staff fight plans to close it down.

Teachers at the under-threat school in Nevinson Avenue, South Shields, are protesting as they call for it to be kept open.

The day of action is being held as the consultation process is due to end after a sponsor could not be found to turn it into an academy in the wake of an inadequate Ofsted report.

Views must be submitted by tomorrow.

This year it recorded its best GCSE results, but by law, South Tyneside Council cannot maintain a school with such a rating.

Headteacher Allie Denholm has previously championed her team for helping to make strides in improving the school's achievements.

She said: “It’s bitterly disappointing that improvements of more than 20% in results in core subjects such as English, Maths and Science appear to be worthless in encouraging anyone to reconsider the consultation process we find ourselves in."

Parents have given their backing to the campaign to keep the school open.

More about the appeal can be found via the Save South Shields School Facebook page.

Further information about the consultation is available at www.southtyneside.gov.uk/southshieldsschool.

A dedicated phone line - (0191) 424 7847- has also been set up for students at the school and their parents and carers.