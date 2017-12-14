New South Tyneside primary school league tables published: How do they rank?

New tables showing the number of primary school pupils in South Tyneside reaching the expected standard in reading, writing and maths have been published today.

The table lists school names in bold in alphabetical order followed by:

a) The number of pupils on roll eligible for assessment in National Curriculum Key Stage 2 tests this year.

b) The percentage of pupils reaching the expected standard in reading.

c) Average progress score in reading.

d) The percentage of pupils reaching the expected standard in writing (this is assessed by teachers).

e) Average progress score in writing.

f) The percentage of pupils reaching the expected standard in maths.

g) Average progress score in maths.

h) The percentage of pupils reaching the expected standard in reading, writing and maths.

i) The school's ranking, based on the percentage of pupils reaching the expected standard in reading, writing and maths.

Ashley Primary School: 60 70% -2.0 85% 0.9 77% -0.6 63% 26

Bede Burn Primary School: 29 76% -1.0 79% 0.0 86% 2.5 66% 23

Biddick Hall Junior School: 53 83% 1.7 96% 5.2 89% 1.6 77% 8

Cleadon Church of England Academy: 61 87% 1.3 87% 1.4 84% 0.9 75% 12

Dunn Street Primary School: 19 58% -2.2 68% -0.6 68% -1.0 53% 34

East Boldon Junior School: 61 80% -2.6 89% -2.6 84% -2.7 74% 13

Fellgate Primary School: 25 88% 1.3 80% 1.5 88% 1.3 80% 4

Forest View Primary: 28 71% 0.5 68% 0.7 82% 0.3 54% 31

Hadrian Primary School: 40 65% -1.3 80% 1.8 70% 0.7 50% 37

Harton Primary School: 90 79% 0.9 91% 2.9 80% 1.3 67% 21

Hebburn Lakes Primary School: 51 69% -0.9 76% 1.2 76% 0.5 53% 33

Hedworth Lane Primary School: 42 79% 0.8 86% 1.5 88% 3.0 76% 9

Hedworthfield Primary School: 21 67% -1.6 90% 3.3 86% -0.9 62% 27

Holy Trinity Church of England Academy: 23 74% 4.0 70% 0.4 78% 6.1 65% 25

Jarrow Cross CofE Primary School: 39 67% 1.3 69% 0.7 64% -1.8 56% 30

Laygate Community School: 29 59% 1.0 79% 4.8 90% 4.7 59% 29

Lord Blyton Primary School: 14 93% 1.6 86% -0.9 93% 0.3 79% 5

Marine Park Primary School: 25 84% 3.2 88% 1.8 84% 3.2 76% 10

Marsden Primary School: 31 77% 1.7 81% 0.9 94% 1.6 71% 16

Monkton Junior School: 27 63% -6.6 85% -2.0 89% -2.9 52% 35

Mortimer Primary School: 81 77% 0.8 90% 2.0 86% 1.7 72% 14

Ridgeway Primary Academy: 21 76% 0.8 90% 1.7 95% 1.9 76% 11

St Aloysius' RC Voluntary Aided Junior School: 61 80% 2.2 90% 3.8 87% 2.0 69% 17

St Bede's RC Primary School, Jarrow: 22 73% 5.4 82% 7.2 86% 5.9 68% 20

St Bede's RC Voluntary Aided Primary School, South Shields: 30 87% 2.2 93% 3.2 87% 2.6 83% 1

St Gregory's RC Voluntary Aided Primary School: 32 78% -1.1 88% 0.4 78% -3.7 69% 18

St James' RC Voluntary Aided Primary School: 29 69% 1.6 83% 1.4 79% 0.9 69% 19

St Joseph's RC Voluntary Aided Primary School: 25 64% -1.8 72% -2.0 80% -0.6 52% 36

St Mary's RC Voluntary Aided Primary School: 27 70% 0.2 85% 2.0 93% 5.9 67% 22

St Matthew's RC Voluntary Aided Primary School: 30 90% 1.0 83% -0.2 93% 1.1 80% 3

St Oswald's CofE Aided Primary School, Hebburn: 32 78% 1.6 88% 2.5 88% 3.2 72% 15

St Oswald's RC Voluntary Aided Primary School: 28 64% -1.3 71% -0.1 57% -1.1 54% 32

SS Peter and Paul RC Voluntary Aided Primary School: 30 70% -1.3 83% 0.5 50% -3.3 47% 40

Sea View Primary School: 55 87% 2.9 89% 3.6 89% 2.4 82% 2

Simonside Primary School: 23 78% 3.3 78% 2.4 83% 2.4 61% 28

Stanhope Primary School: 26 50% -0.8 73% 1.3 65% 1.1 50% 38

Toner Avenue Primary School: 29 45% -2.9 62% -1.7 52% -1.9 41% 41

Valley View Primary School: 27 78% -1.5 89% 2.5 96% 0.8 78% 7

West Boldon Primary School: 40 80% -0.9 83% 0.3 90% 1.3 78% 6

Westoe Crown Primary School: 88 72% -2.0 89% 1.1 76% -1.4 65% 24

Whitburn Village Primary School: 31 68% -2.8 77% -0.6 65% -3.2 48% 39