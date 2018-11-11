School in South Shields closed tomorrow due to power outage

A secondary school in South Shields will not open to staff and pupils tomorrow due to a power outage.

St Wilfrid's R.C College will be closed tomorrow and engineers are set to arrive at the site in the morning following a power outage.

A spokesman for the school said: "Unfortunately due to a power outage the school will be closed to staff and pupils tomorrow Monday 12th of November 2018.

"We have engineers arriving on site first thing in the morning to try and resolve the issue.

"Any Key stage 5 pupils sitting their GCSE examination, this will still take place tomorrow in the sixth form centre at 9am."