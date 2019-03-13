South Shields school closed after wind damages roof in wake of Storm Gareth

A school in South Shields has been shut down by the strong winds battering South Tyneside.

Harton Primary School in East Avenue informed parents today that the school had been forced to close to to high winds causing damage to the roof, and will remain closed tomorrow.

A statement issued on the school website reads: "School has been closed today due to high winds causing damage to the roof. We will remain closed on Thursday 14.3.19.

"We are awaiting a detailed inspection, which cannot be carried out at the moment due to continuing high winds."

The North East has been hit by strong gusts of wind today, but has escaped the worst of the weather.

Storm Gareth has been causing disruption today as 75mph winds hit the UK.

Weather warnings are in place for today and tomorrow, though stop short of our part of the country.

The Met Office forecast for describes today's weather as "very windy with sunny spells and blustery showers".

Showers and wind gradually are supposed to gradually ease during the afternoon, though remaining breezy.

Tonight is expected to be dry and breezy at first with clear spells, but soon turning cloudy and windy with outbreaks of rain arriving by late evening, persisting through the night, heavy over western hills. The minimum temperature is expected to be 4 °C.

Thursday is set to see a wet and windy start, but soon clearing to leave another breezy day with sunny spells and blustery showers, mainly over western hills. Feeling less chilly than Wednesday, with a maximum temperature of 10 °C.

The outlook for the weekend is for cloudy and windy weather with occasional rain on Friday, Saturday will be breezy and colder, with rain at times, falling as snow on hills. Sunday is expected to be cloudy with heavy showers and mainly light winds.