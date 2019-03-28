South Tyneside children's home rated outstanding by Ofsted

Children’s residential care in South Tyneside has been given the seal of approval by Ofsted inspectors.

The Whiteleas Way children’s home as well as Foxden, which offers short breaks for children with disabilities and the Families First unit which provides outreach support and short breaks have all recently been inspected by Ofsted.

Members of the People Select Committee will be told that all three facilities have been rated Good or Outstanding.

Whiteleas Way has been rated Outstanding in all categories, with inspectors impressed by the effectiveness of the managers in providing a safe and high quality experience for those living there.

The Families First provision was also rated Outstanding overall with inspectors praising the team’s ability to build fast and effective relationships with the children and young people who use the service.

They also agreed that the team is making a sustainable difference to the families using the service.

Foxden, the short break unit for children with disabilities, was rated Good by Ofsted. Inspectors recognised that children using the services were given individualised care to meet their needs, with children making good progress in a safe environment.

Chair of the People Select Committee, Councillor John McCabe, said: “It is one of the Council’s core priorities that every child and young person has the best start in life.

“These latest inspections show that services are Good or Outstanding but this committee will continue to provide oversight to ensure these standards are maintained.”

The meeting will take place on 2 April at 10am in South Shields Town Hall.