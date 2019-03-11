Three new schools to open in the North East as part of Government investment into Special Education Needs

More than 30 special free schools are opening across England - with three of them to be based in the North East.

The Government has confirmed that thousands of school places will be created for children with special education needs, or those facing additional challenges in mainstream education.

Every English region will see a new school open its doors. Thirty-seven of these will be special free schools.

The Department for Education (DfE) has said the new additions will create further choices for parents, with 3,500 new places being created.

Two hundred of these places will be in the North East across three schools. Most of the places will be for children with social, emotional and mental needs.

Speaking of the investment, Education Secretary Damian Hinds said parents want further choices to ensure their child succeeds - and the Government wants to make sure it can meet every need and offer support to every child.

He added: "We want every school to be a school for children with special educational needs and disabilities.

"That's why we are investing significant funding into Special Education Needs units attached to mainstream schools and in additional support so children with education, health and care plans can access mainstream education."

Applications will now open in the successful local authority areas to find providers, including teachers, charities and existing education providers, to run the schools.

Here is the full breakdown of where the 37 special free schools will open and what they will offer:

*NORTH EAST: Three schools providing more than 200 places, mostly for children with social, emotional and mental health needs (SEMH).

*NORTH WEST: Six schools with more than 400 places including for children with SEMH, Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Severe Learning Difficulty (SLD) and Speech, Language and Communication Needs (SLCN).

*YORKSHIRE AND THE HUMBER: Five schools providing more than 500 places including for children with SEMH, ASD, SLD, Profound and Multiple Learning Difficulties (PMLD) and SLCN.

*EAST MIDLANDS: One school providing 50 places for children with SEMH.

*WEST MIDLANDS: Four schools providing more than 400 places including for children with SEMH, ASD and Multiple Learning Difficulties (MLD). Two Alternative Provision free schools will also open, creating more than 100 places for children who have been, or are at risk of being, excluded from mainstream education.

*EAST OF ENGLAND: Four schools providing over 300 places including for children with SEMH, ASD and SLCN.

*LONDON: Five schools providing more than 400 places including for children with SEMH, ASD and SLCN.

*SOUTH EAST: Three schools providing more than 300 places including for children with SEMH and ASD.

*SOUTH WEST: Six schools providing 500 places including for children with SEMH, ASD, Complex Learning Difficulties (CLD) and SLCN.