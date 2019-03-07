World Book Day: Superheroes, animals and fairytale princesses - your cracking costumes in pictures
Children across the country have been sharing their favourite stories and paying tribute to their top characters for World Book Day.
We have had witches and wizards, classic characters and some animal magic in a range of outstanding outfits from all of you. Thank you to everyone who sent a photograph to celebrate World Book Day - and we hope you have had a brilliant day at school!
Isla Andre, age 7, as Diary of a Wimpy Kid. Picture: Amy Stobbs.