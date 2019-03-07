World Book Day: Superheroes, animals and fairytale princesses - your cracking costumes in pictures

We have had witches and wizards, classic characters and some animal magic in a range of outstanding outfits from all of you. Thank you to everyone who sent a photograph to celebrate World Book Day - and we hope you have had a brilliant day at school!

Isla Andre, age 7, as Diary of a Wimpy Kid. Picture: Amy Stobbs. ugc Buy a Photo

Christopher, age 9, as Groot. Picture: Amy Connell. ugc Buy a Photo

Aaron Mark, age 5, as Dennis the Menace. Picture: Amy Thomas. ugc Buy a Photo

Isabelle-Rose, age 4, as Mary Poppins. Picture: Amy Thompson. ugc Buy a Photo

View more