Eight flights cancelled at Newcastle Airport

Eight flights have been cancelled at Newcastle Airport today.

Departure flights affected are the KLM flight to Amsterdam from Newcastle at 1:25pm and the flight at 5:35pm .

The British Airways flight from Newcastle to London Heathrow at 12:05pm and at 2:25pm have also been cancelled.

Cancelled arrivals flights are the 9:15am flybe flight from Aberdeen to Newcastle.

The 11am British Airways flight from London Heathrow to Newcastle; the 12:40pm and the 4:45pm KLM flight from Amsterdam to Newcastle.