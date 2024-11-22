Eight incredible photos from the South Shields 60s nightclub the Latino

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 17:00 GMT

Let’s take things back to the swinging 60s in South Tyneside.

The Latino was the place to be during the swinging 60s South Tyneside social scene, so here are eight amazing photos of those memorable days.

They come to us courtesy of Julia Northam whose father Freddie Mudditt recorded so many great images of the Latino and the people who made it such a success.

Take a look, see how many memories these pictures bring back for you and then get in touch with your own memories.

Jennifer Laws was Miss Tavern in 1971. Photo: Freddie Mudditt (Fietscher Fotos).

1. Back to 1971

Jennifer Laws was Miss Tavern in 1971. Photo: Freddie Mudditt (Fietscher Fotos). | FM

A scene from the Latino. Photo: Freddie Mudditt (Fietscher Fotos).

2. A stylish night

A scene from the Latino. Photo: Freddie Mudditt (Fietscher Fotos). | FM

The Les Bailey Girls dancing on the roof of the Latino during it's opening. Freddie Mudditt (Fietscher Fotos).

3. On the rooftop

The Les Bailey Girls dancing on the roof of the Latino during it's opening. Freddie Mudditt (Fietscher Fotos). | FM

A reception girl at the Latino. Photo: Freddie Mudditt (Fietscher Fotos).

4. A great reception

A reception girl at the Latino. Photo: Freddie Mudditt (Fietscher Fotos). | FM

