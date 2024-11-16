Eight retro reminders of Hintons in South Tyneside

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Let’s take a look back at these Hintons memories.

The store was a definite hit in South Shields when it became the first supermarket to open. Later in 1976, a move from Fowler Street to North Street followed and these photos were taken at the new premises.

We also have images from 1975 and 1983 but how many do you remember, and what can you recall of shopping at Hintons back then?

Get in touch and tell us more – but not before you have taken a look through our photo selection.