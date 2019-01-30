Eight year-old boy suffers serious injuries after being hit by a bus in South Shields

An eight-year-old boy suffered serious injuries when he was one of three pedestrians hit by a bus in South Shields today.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: "At about 3.50pm today, police received a report of a collision on Westoe Road, South Shields.

"Emergency services attended after reports that two boys, aged five and eight, and a 35-year-old man, had collided with a bus.

"The five-year-old and the man didn’t require medical treatment but the eight-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

"The road was closed whilst emergency services worked, however has now been reopened."

Westoe Road was closed at its junction with the A194 Crossgate.

The scene in Westoe Road

A North East Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called at 15.43 to a road traffic collision involving a bus and pedestrians in Westoe Road, South Shields.

"We dispatched two double-crewed ambulances and two crews from our hazardous area response team and transported one child and one adult to South Tyneside Hospital."

The busy road was sealed off just outside South Shields Town Hall towards the Westoe pub.

Several buses were stuck and unable toe get out of the town centre but traffic was still flowing into town.

Emergency services at the scene

Bus company Go North East was unable to operate services at Chichester Road, South Shields Town Hall or Keppel Street.