Elves bring Christmas cheer to residents at South Tyneside care home

Elves brought festive cheer to a South Tyneside care home as part of a unique fundraising day to raise money for the fight against dementia.

Willowdene Care Home, in Hebburn, took part in The Alzheimer’s Society’s annual Elf Day, which saw staff and residents’ family members dress as Santa’s helpers for the day.

(L-R) Joyce Welsh and Lynda Jones, daughters of resident Joan Welsh, with activities coordinator Amanda Rowden at the Willowdene Care Home Elf Day.

The festive event aimed to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society by giving residents a fun-filled day of Christmas activities.

Throughout the day residents enjoyed watching Elf and a number of Christmas movies, sang carols, played a Name The Elf game and tucked into a selection of cakes.

Lynda Jones, daughter of resident Joan Welsh, baked pumpkin cake and iced lime cake for the occasion.

The home raised £54 for the Alzheimer’s Society, with the funds going towards supporting those with dementia.

Dressed as elves to raise funds for the Alzheimer's Society are (from left)'Willowdene Care Home manager Michael Beaney, activities coordinators Christine Chandler and Amanda Rowden and a resident's family member Joyce Welsh.

Resident Pat Greig said: “I love the outfits the staff members are wearing.

“It makes the home look like Christmas already.”

Christine Chandler, activities coordinator at Willowdene Care Home, said: “Christmas is all about giving and it’s great that everyone wanted to support the Alzheimer’s Society on Elf Day.

“We all had such a laugh and raised a brilliant amount for a charity very close to the hearts of everyone at Willowdene Care Home.”

(L-R) Willowdene Care Home nurse Andrea Elwood with kitchen assistant'Fiona and cook Lizzie Matthews.

The Alzheimer’s Society is the UK’s leading dementia support and research charity, which is there for anyone affected by any form of dementia in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The society works closely with different groups and organisations which are dedicated to dementia research.