North East football clubs have sent their well wishes to Liverpool following an incident on Monday.

The Merseyside city was celebrating Liverpool FC’s Premier League victory with an open top bus parade.

The evening saw a car run through the crowds which were celebrating.

Aftermath of Liverpool parade incident. | Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Liverpool City Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram said four people are still “very, very ill in hospital” after the incident.

Four people including a child were lifted from beneath the vehicle that drove into swatches of Liverpool fans on Water Street in the North West city.

North West Ambulance Service a total of 27 people were taken to hospital and 20 people were treated at the scene, with four children among the injured.

The nation has rallied around the city with lots of football clubs also wishing the people of Merseyside well.

Taking to social media after Liverpool FC’s statement on the incident, Newcastle United posted “The thoughts of everyone at Newcastle United are with the city of Liverpool and those affected by yesterday’s serious incident.”

A post from Sunderland AFC added: “Our thoughts are with those affected and everyone at Liverpool FC.”

“Liverpool FC’s CEO updated fans with a statement on Tuesday morning which said:On behalf of all of us here at Liverpool Football Club, I would like to extend our heartfelt thoughts to all those who’ve been affected by this appalling incident on Water Street yesterday evening.

“This weekend was one of celebration, emotion and joy spread across the city in our entire fan base, and it ended in unimaginable scenes of distress with this appalling incident.

“I’d like to pay tribute to our emergency services and partner agencies – Merseyside Police, North West and St John Ambulance Services, and Merseyside Fire and Rescue – who dealt with the incident, and now our hospital staff across the city who are dealing with those who are injured, including tragically four children.

“I would also like to thank our supporters who witnessed this event and helped each other where they could.

“We continue to work with the emergency services and the local authorities to support their ongoing investigation and once again we would ask if anyone has any further information about the incident, please contact Merseyside Police.

“Thank you.”

