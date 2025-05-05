Layton Carr was found dead following a fire in Gateshead on Friday, May 2. | Northumbria Police

The family of Layton Carr have shared a heartfelt tribute following a fire in Gateshead that resulted in the 14-year-old tragically losing his life.

Layton Carr died at the scene of the incident at Fairfield industrial park on Friday evening.

Layton’s family said: “Layton was such a kind, caring and loving boy.

“From the minute he was born it was obvious the character he would turn out to be.

“Layton was your typical 14-year-old lad, a cheeky, happy lad. Despite his cheeky side Layton had an absolute heart of gold and would do anything for anyone.

“He was loved by all that met him, and it showed.

“He was a family boy that loved his mam and sisters more than anything in the world.

“Layton, we love you more than any words can ever explain. You will be missed more than you’ll ever know. Our bright and beautiful boy ”

They added: “As a family we would like to say a massive thank you to all that helped in finding Layton.

“A massive thank you to the police and all services involved. We’re incredibly grateful for the work that you do every day to bring closure to families like ours.”

11 boys and three girls aged between 14 and 11 years-old were subsequently arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

A further two boys, aged 12, were later arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

They have all since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Jenkins, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with Layton’s family at this devastating time.

“Our specialist officers will continue to support them in any way we can. We ask that their privacy be respected at this time.

“I would remind everyone not to speculate on details of the incident online or in the community – what might seem like a simple post on social media, could disrupt an on-going investigation.”

“Circulation of malicious communications is classed as a criminal offence and those who choose to be involved could face prosecution.

“It’s also important to note that anyone suspected of a crime must not be named publicly for legal reasons and those who are under 18 have anonymity.

Thank you for your continued support and co-operation at this time.”

Anyone with information in relation to what has happened, should speak to Northumbria Police directly by sending a direct message on social media, or by using the live chat or report forms on the Force’s website.

