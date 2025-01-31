Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dad whose life was saved by an off-duty nurse when disaster struck in a supermarket said a huge thank you as the pair were reunited.

Nick Atkinson, 44, from Hebburn, was out shopping in Asda Boldon with his partner Kerry Main, also 44, when he suffered a cardiac arrest while on an escalator.

Supermarket staff dialled 999 and had rushed to get the store’s defibrillator.

However, in a stoke of luck, community matron Paula Jackson came across the scene.

Kerry Main and Nick Atkinson thanked Paula Jackson for saving him as they were reunited at Mac 'n' Alli cafe. | NHS

Paula, who works for South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Trust, stepped in to use her CPR skills and defibrillator training.

She worked with Kerry and the store staff to try and get Nick’s heart working again by using chest compressions, while a shock was delivered with the device.

Crews from the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) and the Great North Air Ambulance then arrived and they were able to help move Nick onto the floor of the shop. They continued to give him treatment before he was taken to an ambulance for further care.

Nick was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital by road and underwent urgent surgery to put in stents to help blood flow around his body.

He spent two weeks in its Integrated Critical Care Unit (ICCU) and B22 Cardiology Ward and his long road to recovery continues.

NHS

Now, with Kerry’s help, he has been able to meet up with Paula so they could thank her for using her lifesaving skills. They have also expressed their gratitude to everyone involved for their help in keeping him alive.

In addition to the CPR and defibrillator training Paula undergoes as part of her role as a nurse with the Trust, it also offers non-clinical members of staff sessions as part of October’s Restart a Heart Day. During last year more than 120 non-clinical colleagues signed up for the lessons around the awareness day.

Both Paula and Kerry plan to launch fundraisers to buy defibrillators for their community after seeing first-hand how they can keep someone alive.

Paula is raising funds with the help of the Believe To Run group, which is based in her hometown of South Shields. It will use the device to take to events.

Kerry plans to collect cash to buy one for Perth Green Community Association in Jarrow, which is where Tyneside Ignite Cheerleading Club trains. The couple’s daughter is a member and Kerry is among its first aiders.

Paula, 44, works across Jarrow and Hebburn as well as in the A&E department at South Tyneside District Hospital as a nurse practitioner.

She is married to John, 47, and is mum to Liam, 27, and Rhys, 21.

GNAA

She said: “I was shopping in Asda and went to go down the escalator and the staff at the top said I couldn’t go down because there was a medical emergency at the bottom. I explained I was a nurse and could help.

“I was able to start CPR and the defibrillator was able to shock the patient. A first responder arrived and then ambulance crews from the North East Ambulance Service and team from the Great North Air Ambulance. It was a team effort to help Nick.

“Nick became ill just before Restart a Heart Day and I want to get across just how important it is to learn CPR skills, but also know how to use a defibrillator.

“I just knew what to do and it came naturally, and thank God, it helped Nick. Starting CPR within three to five minutes of collapse can increase survival rates by as high as 50 or 70%.

“My family have said they’re proud, but I’ve explained to them and everyone else who has heard about this that it is so important to learn CPR but also how to use a defibrillator.

“I hope anyone who sees or hears about this picks that up too. It can make all the difference.”

Nick has since had further admissions and experienced complications, including Vasovagel syncope – faints – which means he often uses a wheelchair to get around. He has diabetes, which causes issues with his feet and requires specialist care by the Trust’s podiatry team.

Kerry and Nick both work for the NHS Business Services Authority, Kerry in its Prescription Check team and Nick in its Pensions department.

They have been together for more than 20 years, after first meeting when they worked in KFC in Chichester Road, South Shields, and have both also worked for JD Wetherspoon pubs.

Kerry said: “In those moments in Asda, I had to come to terms with the fact I might lose him, but when he went through to the hospital’s Cath Lab, I had hope and positivity. That was until I got taking into the relatives’ room later that day and was told the next 48 hours would be very critical.

“We are still struggling and we can’t yet get back to work. It’s been a very stressful time. People think when you leave hospital, that’s it, but it’s a long journey.

“We want to share what happened so that others learn about CPR and defibrillators. We can’t thank Paula enough and all the others for that they did to help him.

“It is so important if you are first aid trained to know what to do, it is difficult to give chest compressions, but you have to do it to make it work – ribs do get broken, but that’s what it can take.

“People should also find out where their nearest defibrillator is available, that time is so important.

“We’re so grateful to those who responded on the day and the NHS for all its ongoing treatment and the podiatry team, who are wonderful and know Nick and how to look after him so well.”

A NEAS spokesperson said: “We hope Nick’s recovery continues well.

“Paula did a sterling job that day – it makes a huge difference to the outcome of a patient in cardiac arrest to have a bystander willing to do CPR on scene.

“When our crews are travelling to such critical incidents, it’s really heartwarming for them to find that someone has been able to intervene in those vital minutes whilst they are travelling.”

Jemma Kirby is a paramedic at GNAAS. It landed one of its helicopters in a park nearby so its team could reach Nick.

She said: “We’re glad to have played a small part in the chain of survival and hear that Nick is slowly making progress in his recovery.

“We’d like to thank our supporters for enabling us to respond and wish Nick all the best for the future.”

Information about how to perform CPR can be found through the NHS’s website - CPR-First aid

Details on defibrillators across the North East can be found through the NEAS website - Community defibrillators

The Great North Air Ambulance’s website, including how to donate to the charity, can be found throughhttps://www.greatnorthairambulance.co.uk/