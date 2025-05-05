Photos of tributes as Gateshead remembers 14-year-old boy following fire death

On the evening of Friday, May 2, Northumbria Police received a report via the fire service of a fire near Fairfield industrial park in the Bill Quay area of Gateshead.
Emergency services attended, and the fire was extinguished a short time later.
Sadly, following searches carried out by Northumbria Police and partners at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, a body believed to be that of 14-year-old Layton Carr was located deceased inside the building.
Nearly £15,000 has been raised for Carr’s family through a GoFundMe page, which was created over the weekend while others headed to the scene to pay their respects.
