Photos of tributes as Gateshead remembers 14-year-old boy following fire death

On the evening of Friday, May 2, Northumbria Police received a report via the fire service of a fire near Fairfield industrial park in the Bill Quay area of Gateshead.

Emergency services attended, and the fire was extinguished a short time later.

Sadly, following searches carried out by Northumbria Police and partners at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, a body believed to be that of 14-year-old Layton Carr was located deceased inside the building.

Nearly £15,000 has been raised for Carr’s family through a GoFundMe page, which was created over the weekend while others headed to the scene to pay their respects.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Following the incident A police officer stands guard outside the Industrial Park. | North News and Pictures Photo Sales

2 . Tributes are in place Well wishers leave floral tributes outside Fairfield Industrial Park in the Bill Quay area of Gateshead. | North News and Pictures Photo Sales

3 . Gifts from well wishers Flowers and messages have been left outside the gates to the industrial park. | North News and Pictures Photo Sales