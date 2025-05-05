Fairfield Industrial Park in the Bill Quay area of Gateshead, where the body of 14 year old Layton Carr was discovered inside a building following a fire on Friday. Fairfield Industrial Park in the Bill Quay area of Gateshead, where the body of 14 year old Layton Carr was discovered inside a building following a fire on Friday.
Photos of tributes as Gateshead remembers 14-year-old boy following fire death

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 5th May 2025, 12:05 BST
Updated 5th May 2025, 12:51 BST

Flowers and tributes are being left on a Gateshead industrial estate where a teenager died on Friday evening.

On the evening of Friday, May 2, Northumbria Police received a report via the fire service of a fire near Fairfield industrial park in the Bill Quay area of Gateshead.

Emergency services attended, and the fire was extinguished a short time later.

Sadly, following searches carried out by Northumbria Police and partners at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, a body believed to be that of 14-year-old Layton Carr was located deceased inside the building.

Nearly £15,000 has been raised for Carr’s family through a GoFundMe page, which was created over the weekend while others headed to the scene to pay their respects.

A police officer stands guard outside the Industrial Park.

1. Following the incident

A police officer stands guard outside the Industrial Park. | North News and Pictures

Well wishers leave floral tributes outside Fairfield Industrial Park in the Bill Quay area of Gateshead.

2. Tributes are in place

Well wishers leave floral tributes outside Fairfield Industrial Park in the Bill Quay area of Gateshead. | North News and Pictures

Flowers and messages have been left outside the gates to the industrial park.

3. Gifts from well wishers

Flowers and messages have been left outside the gates to the industrial park. | North News and Pictures

A police officer continues to stand guard outside Fairfield Industrial Park in the Bill Quay area of Gateshead.

4. On watch

A police officer continues to stand guard outside Fairfield Industrial Park in the Bill Quay area of Gateshead. | North News and Pictures

