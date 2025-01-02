Police appealing for witnesses after girl hit by car in South Shields

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a girl was injured after being struck by a vehicle in South Tyneside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just before 8.30am on Wednesday (November 27), police received a report of a collision on Stanhope Road in South Shields.

It was reported that a blue Vauxhall Grandland had left the road near Gills fish and chip shop and struck a 12-year-old girl who was walking on the path.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The girl sustained facial injuries in the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment. She has since been discharged.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene to assist with police enquiries.

Following the collision, an investigation was launched to better understand the moments leading up to the incident.

Officers are now appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision and witnessed what happened to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are particularly interested to speak to anyone who has CCTV or dash cam footage.

Witnesses should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, use the live chat on the Force website or go to the ‘tell us’ page on their website.

Those able to upload dash cam footage can go do so through the police’s submission page on their website.

Anyone with information should quote log number: NP-20241127-0168.