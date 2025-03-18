Volunteer lifeguard wins award after saving man's life on North East beach

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 18th Mar 2025, 17:13 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A volunteer lifeguard who helped save a man’s life when he got caught in a rip tide at Long Sands Beach has been recognised in a prestigious national awards ceremony.

Dan Baker, 41, a lifeguard with the North Sea Volunteer Lifeguards, Tynemouth, won a Spirit of Lifesaving Commendation in Surf Life Saving Great Britain’s annual awards this month, which also marked its 70th anniversary.

During an evening Nippers session, a regular water sea swimmer began struggling after getting caught in a strong rip tide at the south end of the beach.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Dan Baker, a lifeguard with the North Sea Volunteer Lifeguards in Tynemouth has won a Spirit of Lifesaving CommendationDan Baker, a lifeguard with the North Sea Volunteer Lifeguards in Tynemouth has won a Spirit of Lifesaving Commendation
Dan Baker, a lifeguard with the North Sea Volunteer Lifeguards in Tynemouth has won a Spirit of Lifesaving Commendation | Freeride media

Dan unhesitatingly grabbed a rescue tube and swam out to the swimmer.

By the time he reached the man, two paddleboarders had gone over and Dan was able to rescue the swimmer using one of the boards and the tube and bring him safely back to shore.

Glen Mayhew, Chairman of Surf Life Saving Great Britain, said: “The award recognises Dan’s actions in this incident which helped save the man’s life.

“The organisation began with a small group of passionate individuals in 1955 blossoming into a nationwide search and rescue charity and training organisation with 69 clubs and around 10,000 members across Britain.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visit our newsletter page to sign up for our great range of news and sport emails

“Our 10,000 volunteer members play a crucial role in educating, training and rescues throughout the year. “Their impact is seen in the lives they save, the education they give to young members as well as the wider public and their sporting achievements.

“Their impact can be felt from the coastline to inland areas. “The awards reflect their outstanding bravery, professionalism and commitment.”

Established 70 years ago, Surf Life Saving Great Britain is a search and rescue charity with more than 90 clubs and 10,000 members across Britain. The Heroes of the Surf Awards have been running for more than 20 years with the winners nominated by their peers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:North EastSportBritain

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice