Volunteer lifeguard wins award after saving man's life on North East beach

A volunteer lifeguard who helped save a man’s life when he got caught in a rip tide at Long Sands Beach has been recognised in a prestigious national awards ceremony.

Dan Baker, 41, a lifeguard with the North Sea Volunteer Lifeguards, Tynemouth, won a Spirit of Lifesaving Commendation in Surf Life Saving Great Britain’s annual awards this month, which also marked its 70th anniversary.

During an evening Nippers session, a regular water sea swimmer began struggling after getting caught in a strong rip tide at the south end of the beach.

Dan Baker, a lifeguard with the North Sea Volunteer Lifeguards in Tynemouth has won a Spirit of Lifesaving Commendation | Freeride media

Dan unhesitatingly grabbed a rescue tube and swam out to the swimmer.

By the time he reached the man, two paddleboarders had gone over and Dan was able to rescue the swimmer using one of the boards and the tube and bring him safely back to shore.

Glen Mayhew, Chairman of Surf Life Saving Great Britain, said: “The award recognises Dan’s actions in this incident which helped save the man’s life.

“The organisation began with a small group of passionate individuals in 1955 blossoming into a nationwide search and rescue charity and training organisation with 69 clubs and around 10,000 members across Britain.

“Our 10,000 volunteer members play a crucial role in educating, training and rescues throughout the year. “Their impact is seen in the lives they save, the education they give to young members as well as the wider public and their sporting achievements.

“Their impact can be felt from the coastline to inland areas. “The awards reflect their outstanding bravery, professionalism and commitment.”

Established 70 years ago, Surf Life Saving Great Britain is a search and rescue charity with more than 90 clubs and 10,000 members across Britain. The Heroes of the Surf Awards have been running for more than 20 years with the winners nominated by their peers.

