A police officer stands guard outside Fairfield Industrial Park in the Bill Quay area of Gateshead on Sunday morning, where the body of 14 year old Layton Carr was discovered inside a building after firefighters rushed to the scene shortly after 8pm on Friday night and extinguished a blaze. | North News and Pictures

The North East is reeling following the tragic death of a 14-year-old boy.

Fourteen young people have been released on bail following the death of a teenager in Gateshead.

On the evening of Friday, May 2, Northumbria Police received a report via the fire service of a fire near Fairfield industrial park in the Bill Quay area of Gateshead.

Emergency services attended, and the fire was extinguished a short time later.

Sadly, following searches carried out by Northumbria Police and partners at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, a body believed to be that of 14-year-old Layton Carr was located deceased inside the building.

Police have confirmed enquiries remain at an early stage and members of the public are asked not to speculate online or in the community.

11 boys and three girls aged between 14 and11 years-old were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and have since been released on bail.

Speaking following the news of Layton Carr’s death, Detective Chief Inspector Louise Jenkins, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an extremely tragic incident where a boy has sadly lost his life.

“Our thoughts are with Layton’s family as they begin to attempt to process the loss of their loved one.

“Our specialist officers will continue to support them in whatever way they can.

“We ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”

Detective Chief Insp Jenkins added: “I’d like to thank our officers and partners at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service for their efforts through the night.”

On Sunday, May 4 Carr’s school, Hebburn Comprehensive School in South Tyneside posted a statement to their Facebook page saying: “It is with deep sadness that we acknowledge the tragic loss of one of our pupils, Layton Carr, following an accident on Friday night, as reported in the news.

“Our school community is heartbroken. Layton was a valued and much-loved member of Year 9, and he will be greatly missed by everyone.

“We extend our sincere condolences to Layton’s family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

“As a school, we will rally together to support one another through this tragedy.Anyone who wishes to pay their respects is invited to lay flowers at the fence in front of the bungalow in memory of Layton.”

Nearly £15,000 has been raised for Carr’s family through a GoFundMe page, which was created over the weekend.

Members of the public who may have information that could assist enquiries should get in touch with Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media or by using the live chat or report form functions on the Force’s website.

