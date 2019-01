Police and ambulance crews have dealt with a crash on a busy road in South Shields.

A car crashed into barriers on the John Reid Road roundabout, close to the exit for Boldon Lane, at around 9.30pm last night.

No one was injured in the crash on the John Reid Road. 'Photo by James Brown Sinclair.

An ambulance that happened to be passing just after the crash stopped at the scene, but no one was injured.

A North East Ambulance spokesman confirmed that they informed the police who attended the scene.

The road remains open as normal.