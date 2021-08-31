Emergency services called out amid reports of woman stranded on cliff edge

The South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) say they received reports of a woman beyond the safety barrier and on the cliff edge at Marsden Bay on Monday, August 30, between 8pm-9pm.

They were supported by the Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and the Humber Coastguard.

Officers from Northumbria Police were also present at the scene of the incident.

Marsden Bay, looking towards Camels Island.

Once the woman had been located, officers began to engage with the woman and the emergency teams were stood down shortly afterwards.

A spokesperson for SSVLB said: “She advised us that she was just relaxing and enjoying the waves.

"We advised her of the dangers of being so close to the cliff edge and beyond the safety barrier.

“As no further assistance from us was needed, Humber Coastguard were happy for us to stand down.

“Remember for all Coastal emergencies dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard."

