Emergency services called out to an early morning motorbike fire in Cleadon

Fire crews were called to a motorbike fire in Cleadon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters from South Shields Community Fire Station were called to a motorbike fire just before 1am on Thursday, September 11.

It is understood that crews were called to Shields Road, in Cleadon, following reports of the blaze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fire crews were called to Shields Road, in Cleadon. | Google Maps

Crews arrived at the scene and ensured that the fire was safely extinguished.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We can confirm that in the early hours of this morning (Thursday 11 September) a fire appliance attended a vehicle fire in South Tyneside.

“The emergency call was received by our Control Room team at 00:56 and a crew from South Shields Community Fire Station was dispatched to the motorcycle fire in the Cleadon area.

“The firefighters left the scene at 01:15 once the fire was safely extinguished.”