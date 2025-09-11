Emergency services called out to an early morning motorbike fire in Cleadon
Firefighters from South Shields Community Fire Station were called to a motorbike fire just before 1am on Thursday, September 11.
It is understood that crews were called to Shields Road, in Cleadon, following reports of the blaze.
Crews arrived at the scene and ensured that the fire was safely extinguished.
A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We can confirm that in the early hours of this morning (Thursday 11 September) a fire appliance attended a vehicle fire in South Tyneside.
Visit our newsletter page today and sign up for a great range of free emails featuring the borough’s biggest news and sport headlines
“The emergency call was received by our Control Room team at 00:56 and a crew from South Shields Community Fire Station was dispatched to the motorcycle fire in the Cleadon area.
“The firefighters left the scene at 01:15 once the fire was safely extinguished.”