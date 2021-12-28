Emergency services called out to report of injured man in South Shields
North East Ambulance Service crews were sent to South Shields on Tuesday, December 28 to reports of an injured man.
Emergency services were called to Lizard Lane in South Shields shortly before 11am today – Tuesday December 28 – to reports of an injured man.
The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) confirmed to the Gazette that crews at the scene requested support from the Great North Air Ambulance.
Pictures taken near the scene on Tuesday show a number of ambulance service vehicles in attendance, alongside the Coastguard.
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said in a statement at around 12.10pm on Tuesday: “We were called to Lizard Lane, South Shields, shortly before 11am to a report of a male injured.
"We dispatched an ambulance crew, two hazardous area response teams (HART) and a rapid response paramedic.
"We have requested support from the Great North Air Ambulance and we currently remain at the scene.”
One NEAS crew remained at the scene as of 12.45pm on Tuesday.
More follows.