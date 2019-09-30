Emergency services called to three-vehicle crash on busy South Tyneside roundabout

Emergency services have been called to a three-vehicle crash at the Lindisfarne Roundabout in Jarrow.

By Sophie Brownson
Monday, 30th September 2019, 10:50 am
Updated Monday, 30th September 2019, 11:57 am
Police were called to an three-vehicle collision at the Lindisfarne Roundabout in Jarrow.

Police were called at 8.43am on Monday, September 30, to the incident, but thankfully no one was injured.

The road has now been cleared.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 8.43am today (Monday), police received a report of a three-vehicle collision at the Lindisfarne Roundabout in Jarrow.

“Emergency services attended and thankfully nobody was injured.

“The road has now been cleared.”