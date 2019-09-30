Emergency services called to three-vehicle crash on busy South Tyneside roundabout
Emergency services have been called to a three-vehicle crash at the Lindisfarne Roundabout in Jarrow.
Monday, 30th September 2019, 10:50 am
Updated
Monday, 30th September 2019, 11:57 am
Police were called at 8.43am on Monday, September 30, to the incident, but thankfully no one was injured.
The road has now been cleared.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 8.43am today (Monday), police received a report of a three-vehicle collision at the Lindisfarne Roundabout in Jarrow.
“Emergency services attended and thankfully nobody was injured.
“The road has now been cleared.”