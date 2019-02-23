Emergency services called to fire at South Tyneside District Hospital

Emergency services have been called to a fire at a hospital in South Shields.

Eight firefighters from South Shields and Hebburn Community Fire Stations were call to a fire at the South Tyneside District Hospital, in Harton Lane, shortly before 11.30am this morning.

The fire started in an electric fan heater and hospital staff managed to put out the fire by unplugging the heater.

The heater was completely destroyed in the fire but the flames were prevented from spreading and causing further damage.

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: "This was an electric fan heater on fire. The heater was 100% severely damaged by fire.

"Minor smoke was cleared by natural ventilation. Fire was out prior to the arrival of fire service personnel due to staff unplugging the unit."