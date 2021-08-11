South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB), the RNLI and North East Ambulance Service attended Sandhaven Beach shortly before 5pm yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, August 10.

They worked with lifeguards already on the scene to bring the woman to safety and she was taken to hospital.

A SSVLB statement said crews had been called to the beach at 4.40pm after reports the woman was threatening to harm herself: “The team were tasked along with our colleagues from Tynemouth RNLI lifeboat to Sandhaven Beach after a report of a female in the water threatening self harm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sandhaven Beach

"The teams worked together along with the beach Lifeguards to support her to the shore where she was placed into our stretcher and carried to the pier where she was met by North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust and transported to hospital.”