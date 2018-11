Drivers in South Tyneside are facing delays following a three-vehicle crash this morning.

It happened close to the Lindisfarne Roundabout at the A194 Leam Lane.

One lane has been left partially blocked.

North East Traffic Live account tweeted: "A194 Leam Lane, lane one partially blocked prior to the A1300 John Reid Road roundabout due to a three vehicle collision."

Pictures from the scene show ambulances and police officers at the scene.