Emirates to host an open recruitment day for cabin crew in Newcastle

The Dubai-based airline is holding its cabin crew recruitment open day on Thursday, July 13, in Newcastle city centre.

The event will be held at the Maldron Hotel, on Newgate Street, with hopeful applicants given the opportunity to walk in with an up-to-date CV and a recent photograph.

The airline states that it is looking for individuals who are “passionate about delivering simple yet personalised and impeccable hospitality while creating memorable moments for its customers”.

Other qualities that Emirates are looking for include the ability for candidates to be confident in leading and taking control, especially when it comes to managing aircraft services, security and safety procedures.

Any potential candidates are advised to pre-register here for a smoother experience, although they can just walk in on the day.

Emirates has stated that all candidates will need to come prepared to spend the full day at the venue, with shortlisted candidates being informed of timings for further assessments and interviews on July 13.

Should candiates be successful in getting through all the assessment and interview stages of the recruitment process, they will then go on to receive a learning experience at the airline’s state-of-the-art facility in Dubai.