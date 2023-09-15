Emma Lewell-Buck pays tribute to national sporting hero after South Shields exploits
The South Shields MP named Sir Mo Farah an ‘honorary Geordie’ in the House of Commons.
South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck, has paid tribute to Sir Mo Farah and his achievements, following his final professional race in the AJ Bell Great North Run 2023, which took place on Sunday, September 10.
Speaking in the House of Commons, Lewell-Buck said: “Last weekend I joined over 40,000 people completing our Great North Run.
“This year at the finish line at South Shields, we showed our great love and respect for honorary Geordie, Sir Mo Farah, as he completed his final professional race.
“Would the leader of the house please put on record the government’s thanks to one of our greatest ever sportsmen, Sir Mo for his contribution to sport and athletics.”
Lewell-Buck posted the video of her tribute to the runner in Parliament on X (formerly known as Twitter), with a caption that read: “A thank you from the Government for our Sir @Mo_Farah”, alongside various race related emojis. The short video now has 22.6K views.
Lewell-Buck has also tabled an Early Day Motion (EDM), which outlines Parliament’s celebration of the 42nd Great North Run event, and of Sir Mo Farah.
The motion text of the EDM reads: “That this House celebrates the thousands of runners who crossed the finish line in South Shields on Sunday 10th September after taking part in the 42nd Great North Run; notes that the Great North Run as an institution demonstrates our region, and history and our people; highlights the boost the run gives charities across the country and to businesses in the north east; commemorates four-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Mo Farah for competing as his farewell from professional athletics and recognises his enormous contribution to athletics and services to sport; thanks the Run’s founder, Sir Brendan Foster, the organisers, and the volunteers who make this momentous event possible every year; and congratulates all the runners that took part.”