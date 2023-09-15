Emma Lewell-Buck pays tribute to national sporting hero after South Shields exploits

Watch more videos on Shots!

South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck, has paid tribute to Sir Mo Farah and his achievements, following his final professional race in the AJ Bell Great North Run 2023, which took place on Sunday, September 10.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Lewell-Buck said: “Last weekend I joined over 40,000 people completing our Great North Run.

“This year at the finish line at South Shields, we showed our great love and respect for honorary Geordie, Sir Mo Farah, as he completed his final professional race.

“Would the leader of the house please put on record the government’s thanks to one of our greatest ever sportsmen, Sir Mo for his contribution to sport and athletics.”

Lewell-Buck posted the video of her tribute to the runner in Parliament on X (formerly known as Twitter), with a caption that read: “A thank you from the Government for our Sir @Mo_Farah”, alongside various race related emojis. The short video now has 22.6K views.

Lewell-Buck has also tabled an Early Day Motion (EDM), which outlines Parliament’s celebration of the 42nd Great North Run event, and of Sir Mo Farah.

South Shields MP, Emma Lewell-Buck.