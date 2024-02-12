Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A brand-new musical theatre production will premiere in South Shields’ top theatre venue, The Customs House, with an iconic North East actress starring in a lead role.

The production which has been written by Graeme Thompson and directed by Max Roberts is named The Audition. The plot follows five women as they audition for a part of a famous diva in a musical about her life.

Although full casting is yet to be announced, The Customs House have revealed that Wallsend-born Charlie Hardwick, who has had roles in the likes of Emmerdale and Ackley Bridge will be taking on the part of Jennifer.

Hardwick will be joined by Rachel Unthank, who will be making her theatre debut.

Unthank, who is part of the award-winning band The Unthanks, said: “I was 15 years old when I first saw Charlie Hardwick perform and I’m a bit bowled over that I will be sharing the stage with her for my first ever outing into the world of acting.

“The Audition is full of songs and stories about women, something which has long been at the core of Unthanks material. Although I am more used to singing such stories, I am looking forward to embarking on this exciting new journey.”

Hardwick expressed her excitement at returning to The Customs House to star in the production, as she said: “I last performed at The Customs House in The Awkward Squad and am very much looking forward to being back there.

“My character Jennifer is a fading Broadway star now resident in England working on a comeback. I’m looking forward to exploring what makes her tick and of course performing some wonderful songs.”

Emmerdale actress Charlie Hardwick will be returning to South Shields theatre venue, The Customs House.

The story will follow the five women in their quest to be given the role, as they tell personal stories about their lives. Music from the Great American Songbook will be performed, to enhance the storytelling.

Writer Thompson, who is known for co-writing The Customs House’s annual pantomimes, commented: “The show has five leading ladies sharing their stories and singing some of the greatest songs ever written. We can’t wait to see how the show will develop after its week in South Shields.”

The Audition will be performed at The Customs House on Thursday, March 14 and Friday, March 15, with two performances for each day.