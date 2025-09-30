This Sunday won’t be your average matchday at the Stadium of Light...

Join an incredible day of football and fun for just £10 for adults and £5 for kids, with tickets available at tickets.safc.com.

Before Sunderland AFC Women’s top-of-the-table clash against Charlton, The Stadium of Light is set to host a range of fun activities for all the family as the stadium concourse is transformed into a prematch fanzone.

Tickets start from as little as £5, with the fanzone open from 12.30pm, giving matchgoers plenty of opportunity to soak in the atmosphere and enjoy everything on offer.

Whether you want your face painted in club colours, fancy a pie & a pint or want to take in some live music before kick off, Sunday promises to be a brilliant afternoon regardless of result (although the Lasses will surely be securing all 3 points as well!).

Some of the city’s best buskers will be supplying the pre-game fanzone playlist, getting you in the mood with some fan favourites and all-time classics.

There will also be an inflatable speed cage, offering up a chance to challenge your friends to see who has what it takes to be a professional footballer by finding out who has the most powerful shot.

The Fan Museum Sunderland will also be in attendance, hosting a pop-up stall of fascinating football history, including a display of the league trophy Sunderland Women won 3 times consecutively prior to the formation of the WSL2, and nothing is better than seeing Sunderland’s name etched onto some silverware.

Samson & Delilah will be on hand for pictures and high 5s, and there’ll be giveaways, games and more, ensuring the entertainment isn’t just on the pitch!

The Stadium of Light will also be part of the WSL’s Drinking In The Bowl pilot, meaning that alcoholic drinks can be enjoyed in the stands while the game is on, so no need to rush that half-time pint.

Activities begin from 12.30pm, before kick off at 2pm.

Tickets are available to purchase here.