Entrepreneur Tony Singh has welcomed Punjabi Palace and Steakhouse to Hedworth Hall as the business goes from strength to strength offering new dining options for customers.

The new restaurant located inside Hedworth Hall focuses on serving all traditional and authentic Punjabi dishes Tony and his family enjoy in their home country of India.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst Tony wanted to offer tasty Punjabi dishes to the community he also wanted to give something back to the community he lives in and has decided to donate 10% of profits to the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Punjabi Palace and Steakhouse RestaurantPhoto Credit: Holly Charlton

Tony wants to ensure he can give back the community as much as he can which is why he will choose a new charity every so often to donate to.

He also wants customers to benefits from good food with a discount and is offering all Blue Light Card holders 10% off after his mother received great care from doctors and nurses during a recent hospital admission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The reviews that we've had from those that have tried the food so far have been unreal and that's what we are about creating good wholesome food for the community. Until you try this food you won't believe how good it tastes.

READ MORE: South Shields group set up to combat loneliness welcoming new members

A chicken korma curry cooked by the chefsPhoto credit:| Holly Charlton

"The South Tyneside community has made me so successful and I love the community I live in.

"Touch wood everything I've tried in my life has worked and I hope this does too."

Tony has ensured all food is cooked to a high quality as he’s employed chefs who have previously worked at five star establishments.