Entries open for NationalWorld's North East Apprenticeship Awards

National World proudly announces its commitment to fostering talent and skill development across the UK and Northern Ireland in 2024. This year, we will deliver nine Apprenticeship Awards, with a dedicated event - North East Apprenticeship Awards - in the region.

Our journey with the apprenticeship awards began in 2017, driven by the desire to spotlight the success stories emerging from apprenticeship programs. We aim to showcase not only the achievements of apprentices but also the invaluable support from their employers, mentors, and training providers.

Apprenticeships provide a unique approach to education, training, and career development. The hands-on learning experience, coupled with the opportunity to earn while you learn, makes apprenticeships a dynamic pathway for individuals exploring diverse industries, from traditional trades to cutting-edge fields like technology and healthcare.

The program often serves as a gateway to full-time employment in industries that apprentices may not have previously considered, as highlighted by many of our finalists who shared inspiring insights into the transformative impact of apprenticeships on both the apprentice and the employer.

Completing an apprenticeship frequently leads to industry-recognised certifications, enhancing individuals' credibility and employability and facilitating smoother transitions into different roles or advancements within their chosen fields.

Join us in celebrating the exceptional apprenticeship network in the North East at the highly anticipated North East Apprenticeship Awards 2024. We take great pride in announcing that this year, we are privileged to have Occupational Awards as our headline sponsor. With 14 meticulously curated categories, this event is a tribute to the exceptional contributions that are moulding the future of apprenticeships in the region. Jan Richardson-Wilde CEO of Occupational Awards said ““It is a real honour to have been presented with the opportunity to Headline Sponsor the North East Apprenticeship Awards in 2024. We work with some fantastic employers and training providers within the region with remarkable apprentices, and know first-hand the quality of apprenticeship programmes that are available. We cannot wait to celebrate these achievements at the Awards in July 2024.”

Nominations are open to apprentices, employers, colleges, training providers, and proud loved ones. Specific categories are dedicated to employers and mentors, allowing businesses to showcase their teams and trainers.

The grand announcement of winners will take place at the live event on Thursday, 11th July, held at Newcastle United Football Club, Newcastle upon Tyne. Register by visiting www.neapprenticeshipawards.co.uk before the closing date of 6 pm on Wednesday, May 22nd.

We invite you to join our journey of celebration, recognising the achievements of the North East apprenticeship community. Seize the opportunity to network, learn, and honour the outstanding efforts shaping the future of apprenticeships. Award categories below.

Awards winners from last year's event.

SME Employer of the Year, sponsored by North East Apprenticeship Ambassador Network

Open to businesses, with up to 249 employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Large Employer of the Year

Open to businesses, with 250+ employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Diversity and Inclusion Programme, sponsored by Occupational Awards Open to all employers that run an apprenticeship programme which actively encourages diversity and inclusion.

Mentor of the Year

This category is for an individual who has encouraged and inspired apprentices throughout their training programme. Mentors can be the line manager, a training provider or someone that the apprentice works with who has greatly contributed to the individual’s development.

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by New Durham College

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 2 qualification (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4–9). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023.

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 3 qualification (equivalent to A Level Pass). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023.

Higher Apprentice of the Year

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 4 or 5 qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023

Degree Apprentice of the Year

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 6 or above qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023.

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Professional Services sector.

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Health or Public Service Sector.

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Construction.

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Engineering or Manufacturing sectors.

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Technology and Digital Sectors.

Training Provider of the Year, sponsored by Occupational Awards