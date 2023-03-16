Caroline Hall, right, with a group of Spring Clean volunteers.

#LitterHeroes Ambassador for South Tyneside Caroline Hall is calling on residents to ‘do their bit’ in their local area by pledging to fill one bag of litter during Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean – which runs from March 17 to April 2.

Ms Hall is one of 200 Keep Britain Tidy ambassadors who works with the charity to inspire others to pick litter – organising groups of volunteers to target Valley View Park and Springwell Park, both Jarrow.

She said “The campaign is great for families and local residents to get involved in. It brings communities together, while doing something good for the area where they live.

Some of the litter collected last year.

“Last year, a number of volunteers came forward and took part in litter picking events we held in Valley View and Springwell Parks, but we would love to see even more people getting involved and becoming #litterheroes by pledging to collect at least one bag of litter between March 17 and April 2 from our streets or parks.”

The Great British Spring Clean is now in its eighth year and last year saw people clean up nearly half a million bags of litter, with 85% of those taking part saying they felt more pride for their local area.

Keep Britain Tidy’s chief xecutive, Allison Ogden-Newton, said: “The Great British Spring Clean simply would not be possible without the backing of our #LitterHeroes Ambassadors.

“We are so grateful for the ongoing support from Caroline Hall

“The event is a fantastic way for people to really show their pride in where they live, and connect with like-minded residents, while taking serious and immediate action to protect the environment on their doorstep.”

This year’s campaign is being supported by Clear Channel, KFC, McDonald’s, Nestlé, Mars Wrigley, Coca-Cola, Walkers and Pepsi MAX as well as the players of People’s Postcode Lottery who helped raise funds for the campaign.

For information and to pledge to get involved go to www.keepbritaintidy.org/gbspringclean