Applications for the charity’s ever-popular free tree-packs scheme are open now and schools and community groups are needed to push up the numbers of trees planted by 800,000 to reach a whopping five million.

The Woodland Trust is committed to planting another 50 million native trees across the UK by 2030 and is urging people to get behind our mission to plant more trees and help us create a greener world.

Woodland Trust senior project lead Vicki Baddeley said: “We’re so proud of the numbers of free trees we’ve been able to give away, knowing they’ll be planted where they can really make a difference – in school grounds and out in the community.

“We’re in the grip of a climate and nature crisis which can’t be overcome without concerted action, so I’d urge every school or community group who can, to get involved and plant more trees!

“Applying is easy and all saplings are fully funded for those receiving the trees in our autumn delivery in November. All you need is time and a small piece of land to plant on.”

The last round of the Trust’s free tree-packs scheme in the spring of 2023 delivered a total of 540,630 saplings to 3,272 organisations across the UK, including 31,110 trees to 183 schools and community groups in the North East:

Cleveland – 2,400 trees to 19 organisations

Cumbria – 6,660 trees to 41 organisations

Durham – 10,590 trees to 51 organisations

Northumberland – 6,000 trees to 33 organisations

Tyne & Wear – 5,460 trees to 39 organisations

Vicki added: “It would be incredible if we can reach a total of five million since 2020 this year – what an achievement and contribution that would be. There’s no time like the present, so sign up and take advantage of the scheme.”

The Woodland Trust’s tree packs have been generously funded by lead partners Sainsbury's, Lloyds Bank, OVO Energy, Bank of Scotland and Sofology.

To apply, or see terms and conditions, visit: www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/freetrees