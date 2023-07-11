A Cockapoo has been crowned the paw-manager of its local Wilko branch, following a nationwide search for canine ambassadors for the brand’s pet-friendly stores.

Reina, the one-year-old Cockapoo, apparently fell in love with Wilko when the branch started allowing dogs in 2022 and she began making regular trips with her owner to the branch in Jarrow, South Tyneside.

Reina is now one of six ‘Paw Managers’ in the UK, following in the paw-prints of Jazz the golden Cockapoo who recently became the first pooch to claim the honorary title due to her love of the store.

Meet Jazz the cockapoo, who has been names ‘Paw Manager’ of South Tyneside Wilko store.

Following Jazz’s appointment, dog owners up and down the country were invited to nominate their own pet to be crowned ‘Paw Managers’ by submitting an image of their hounds and an explanation on why they would be paw-fect for the position.

In addition to their pooch being granted ‘Paw Manager’ status and a customised lanyard, the lucky winners also received a £100 Wilko gift card to spend on anything from canine food and treats to dog toys, beds and grooming equipment.

Paula Bedford, Head of Retail at wilko, said: “We’re proud to have 248 dog-friendly stores nationwide and welcome all pooches to come along in store with their owners to browse our pet range - and even pick out their own treats.

“We’re so excited to welcome Reina to the team, she’s a good girl and we’re looking forward to her swapping the lead for the lanyard and enjoying more visits to her very own wilko store in Tyne and Wear”.

Carla Figueroa, Reina’s owner, said: "Reina loves wilko! It's her number one favourite shop to visit and every time we go to the Jarrow store she's beside herself with excitement.

"We're so delighted that she's been named Paw Manager.