Dale Vince unveils a new defender of our seas and oceans

Tracy said: “We are active and growing in the north-east, and if you would like to get involved then you can find our events on our Neptune’s Pirates Facebook page, or contact us through our website. We regularly organise beach cleans in Sunderland and the wider north-east and are always happy for the public to help.” Neptune’s Pirates are part of the Captain Paul Watson Foundation which previously operated under the name Sea Shepherd. The Nemesis is an all-weather patrol vessel owned by the Green Britain Foundation, the charity founded by the eco-entrepreneur and green industrialist, Dale Vince OBE. Dale Vince, OBE, and honorary patron of Neptune’s Pirates said: “The Nemesis and its brave crew will operate on the frontlines of the battle to protect our marine wildlife. From intercepting super trawlers to confronting whaling and tackling the scourge of ocean plastic, the Nemesis and her crew are here to confront environmental vandalism wherever we find it. Calling it out is not good enough, we need to intervene to stop it happening. “This is what Neptune’s Pirates do so well. Bold interventions are crucial if we're serious about preserving our oceans. I’m excited to unveil the Nemesis in St Olaves, Norfolk - the place where my life began.” The Nemesis boasts a striking custom dazzle camouflage design inspired by wartime naval paint schemes. This makes it difficult to estimate its speed, range and heading. The pink colouring is a nod to Vince’s football club, Forest Green Rovers away kit which has Neptune’s Pirates as its charity partner. Rob Read, Chief Operating Officer, Neptune’s Pirates UK said: “We’re immensely grateful to Dale and the Green Britain Foundation for the Nemesis. With this boat, we’ll have the ability to run new campaigns further out to sea and across the entire region. “Dale first got involved in 2016 when he reached out to our founder, Captain Paul Watson, to help with fuel for our Southern ocean whaling intervention that year and it’s an honour to now be celebrating the launch of the Foundation’s own boat. We’ll be working her hard with campaigns starting in June and hope everyone will follow our progress. With this new dazzle paintwork - she will be hard to miss”.