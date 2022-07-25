Four South Tyneside parks reach standard for international Green Flag award

The Green Flag Award scheme sets the standard for managing recreational outdoor spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

Environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, which runs the scheme in the UK, confirmed today that Monkton Dene, North Marine, Readhead and West Jarrow Parks are among 68 green spaces across the North East to have reached the standards required to qualify – the most ever in the region.

Chief Executive Allison Ogden-Newton OBE said the awards recognised the work that went into looking after our outdoor spaces: “Parks are the beating heart of a community, providing countless benefits to people and wildlife,” she said

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They provide a green haven for everybody to enjoy, regardless of their age, social status, or ability to pay for access. It’s clear from our research that for quality green spaces to meaningfully contribute to our health and wellbeing, they must be universally accessible and fit for purpose.

“The Green Flag Award is a vital component in ensuring the continuing quality of our parks and green spaces, making sure they are managed to the highest standards and are safe and accessible.

“The news that a record number have achieved the Green Flag Award standard is testament to the hard work of the heroes tasked with looking after these national assets.”

Readhead Park in Sunderland Road, South Shields, has been awarded a Green flag

Coun Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Transport and Neighbourhoods, said: “It is wonderful news that West Park Jarrow and Readhead Park have both retained the prestigious Green Flag Award and we are incredibly pleased to see the newly restored North Marine Park and Monkton Dene Park being awarded for the first time.

“Green Flag awards are a sign of a well-managed, clean and safe park. They are much sought-after and are not given out lightly. It’s a fantastic achievement."

Councillor Ruth Berkley, Lead Member for Voluntary Sector, Partnerships and Equalities, said: “These highly respected awards are testament to all the hard work and dedication of all those who help to take care of these sites and maintain them to such a high standard.

“A special thank you must go to the Friends of groups, volunteers and staff. They do so much all year round to ensure our parks remain beautiful, clean, safe and welcoming spaces for visitors to enjoy. National recognition is such an incredible achievement. Well done to all those involved.”

North Marine Park has also made the list

The announcement comes as new research carried out by YouGov for Keep Britain Tidy revealed:

*85% of dog walkers in the North East said going to the park made them more relaxed, while 86% said it made them happier;

*93% of parents of children aged four to 11 in the region said going to the park makes their child happier, and 61% said it made their child calmer;

*18% of parents said a park that feels safe was the main thing they looked for when choosing where to visit;

Coun Ernest Gibson and Coun Ruth Berkley join Friends of North and South Marine Parks with the parks Green Flag award.

*and 63% of North East parents said the reason they took their child or children to the park is because it is free.

The Green Flag Award scheme is managed by Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.