Here's how and where to recycle your Christmas trees in South Tyneside - plus other festive items
People are being urged to ‘go green’ and recycle their waste this festive season as families look to dispose of their Christmas wrapping paper, cards and packaging.
Christmas is a time to ‘make merry’ and enjoy an annual indulgence in festive food and drink, but this can also cause a dramatic increase in the volume of domestic waste.
Decorated houses and gifts may capture people’s festive imaginations but decorations eventually also need to be disposed of and families are being encouraged to check what goes in which bin.
Waste can also be taken to South Tyneside’s Recycling Village on Throckley Way in South Shields but time slots need to be booked in advance.
Councillor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Transport and Neighbourhoods, said: “We want to encourage people to recycle as much as possible in South Tyneside.
“However, it’s vital residents check which items can go in their blue bin before recycling.
“Putting the wrong item in a blue bin can result in an entire load of recycling becoming contaminated and thus not able to be recycled.
“Residents are also reminded that batteries and items containing batteries, including vapes, cannot go in either bin due to the safety risk they pose.
“Batteries must be removed from items and recycled at the Recycling village or at one of the many battery recycling points across the borough.”
Plastic bags, wrapping paper, polystyrene, bows, tinsel, sellotape and any items containing glitter and glue should be disposed of inside grey bins while Christmas cards, cardboard, metal tins, jars and plastic bottles can be recycled in blue bins.
Time slots at the Recycling Village can be booked via South Tyneside Council’s website or by calling 0191 427 7000.
Residents can also recycle “real” Christmas trees at 14 sites across South Tyneside up to January 13.
The Council turns the trees into compost and soil fertiliser, some of which is used in local parks and green spaces. Trees must have had decorations removed.
Below is a list of where Christmas trees can be recycled.
South Shields
Temple Park leisure centre
North Marine Park
Mowbray Park - off Osborne Avenue
Readhead Park
West Park
Recycling Village at Middlefields
Jarrow
West Park
Hebburn
Campbell Park
St. Andrews Centre
Boldon, Cleadon and Whitburn
Disco Park
Grange Park
Cornthwaite Park
Coulthard Park
Oakleigh Gardens