Mains cleaning could cause water issues for residents

Northumbrian Water will be carrying out mains cleaning in the Cleadon area.

The work will be carried out across today and tomorrow, from 8am to 6pm.

A spokesman from Northumbrian Water, said: "During this time you may notice some discolouration."

The company says it is dedicated to a programme of systematic flushing to clean the water mains, making sure customers receive clear water.

A spokesman said: "We flush the mains to remove deposits of iron and manganese which have built up inside the mains over time. These deposits are harmless and usually lie dormant at the bottom of the water main.

"Unexpected changes to the flow and pressure in the main can cause the water to become discoloured as the iron and manganese particles may become suspended in the water.

"We understand that receiving discoloured water through your taps can be an unpleasant experience, which is why Northumbrian Water has a dedicated team of ‘flushers’ who plan and carry out flushing activities across our network."