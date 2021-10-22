The Barbour Foundation – set up by chairwoman of the fashion brand, Dame Margaret Barbour – has awarded a £10,000 grant to the Friends of Readhead Park organisation in South Shields.

The park is popular with dog walkers and the community group wanted to offer a secure place for owners to spend time with their dogs.

The exercise area will also feature LED lights which will be lit on a night time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Friends of Readhead Park group are delighted to receive another funding boost to help regenerate the public facility.

The funding boost comes on the back of a year that has seen the organisation turn an old bowling green into a fenced family picnic area with tables, oversee the restoration of the Readhead memorial plaque as well as the installation of a public-access defibrillator at the park.

Councillor Glenn Thompson, who chairs the group, described the transformation of the park space as a clear ‘community success’.

"So many fantastic things are happening in the park just now and I can only thank the many people who have supported this,” he said.

"I’d also like to thank the Barbour Foundation for not only their continued financial support but also for the genuine interest they have shown in what we’re doing.

A preliminary sketch of the plans.

"This, along with of course the park owners, South Tyneside Council, and the officers who have helped and supported everything that has been achieved.

"But for all the good things that have happened and what is in the pipeline to improve the park, probably the most satisfying aspect has been seeing the community pull together, the park users who give daily support, those who come out and volunteer with the group, those who make donations – it’s been a community success and it’s been incredible.”

The park has undergone a lot of changes thanks to the efforts of Friends of Redhead Park.

Recent initiatives include litter picking, a new plaque, planting and a dementia friendly sing-a-long.

Redhead Park has seen some big improvements in recent years.

The Friends hope the latest initiative will encourage more people to visit the park and use the facilities.

It is hoped the new area will be completed by the end of the year.

Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.

Redhead Park has seen some big improvements in recent years.

With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.