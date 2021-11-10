South Shields pupil is top of the class in climate change competition

Faith, a Year 4 pupil at Stanhope Primary School in South Shields, came out on top after schoolchildren across the borough were invited to illustrate their vision of a future world to highlight the effects of climate change.

The competition was run as part of South Tyneside Council’s Climate Summit Week, which it hosted to tie in with the climate change conference in Glasgow.

Her winning entry depicted a planet split in two – with one half illustrating the world if action is not taken to combat climate change, and the other showing a flourishing Earth where positive changes have been made to tackle the issue.

Faith Wardle receives her award from Cllr Adam Ellison.

She was presented with a trophy made from sustainable materials and will be able to choose a reconditioned bike from local not-for-profit organisation, Sports Recycler.

Faith said: “I was really happy and surprised to win.

“We learn a bit about climate change in school. I drew one side of the earth with pollution and trash and emissions and the other half with no carbon and fossil fuels and that was the happy side. I can’t wait to get my bike.”

Faith’s and all other competition entries are on display in an exhibition at The Customs House.

Cllr Adam Ellison, the council’s lead member for children, young people and families, said: “We had a great selection of posters; all the children really used their imagination and came up with some fantastic drawings.

“Climate change is the issue of our time. As a council, we are committed to working hand-in-hand with our schools to educate children about climate change.

“We’ve provided every school with a toolkit which contains practical advice and guidance and identifies opportunities to help schools reduce their carbon footprint.”

He added: “We all need to do our bit if we are to achieve a sustainable and greener borough.”