A new national mapping exercise by environment charity Friends of the Earth also shows that tree coverage roughly tracks levels of deprivation across the country – with the most deprived areas generally having fewer trees.

The analysis by mapping experts Terra Sulis identified lone and street trees and shows just 7.7% of South Tyneside is covered by foliage – well below the figure for England as a whole which stands at 12.8%.

Census figures from 2021 shows just 43% of the 68,287 households in South Tyneside are not deprived in four key areas – housing, education, health and employment – and the area follows the national trend, as it ranks 270th for tree coverage and is 264th for deprivation.

The data also shows that 43% of neighbourhoods in England have less than 10% tree cover, while 84% have less than 20% coverage.

The Government's current goal is to increase tree coverage to 16.5% by 2050, but Friends of the Earth say the target should be ‘at least’ double that.

Mike Childs, head of science, policy and research at the charity, said: "Current targets for tree planting are woefully inadequate. We need many more trees for urban cooling and absorbing harmful carbon emissions.

A Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs spokesperson said: “£650m is focused on the planting and establishment of trees in urban areas.