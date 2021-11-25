South Tyneside Council issues 'be prepared' for future floods advice

South Tyneside Council is supporting the Environment Agency’s ‘Prepare. Act. Survive’ campaign which aims to make sure people know what to do to protect themselves, their families, homes and businesses, from potential floods.

The council has undertaken £11m on a prevention measure in flood-threat areas in the last decade – from coastal defence projects to measures that increase protection from surface water flooding – and more is planned.

Cllr Ernest Gibson, lead member for area management and community safety, said: “Flooding can have devastating consequences for people and property and we recognise the huge importance of planning and managing the risk.

Cllr Ernest Gibson at Littlehaven sea wall

“Flood Action Week is all about ensuring communities have the information they need and we are asking residents and businesses to have a think about how they would respond in the event of a flooding incident.”

Residents are advised to ‘prepare’ by having essential items such as insurance documents, medicines and clothing packed in case they need to leave their home quickly.

Action to take in a flood includes switching off gas, water and electricity and moving furniture, pets and family to safety and follow any advice from emergency services.

Cllr Gibson added: “The borough’s riverside, coastal and urbanised location means the likelihood and the impact of flooding are greater in South Tyneside. “Coupled with the increasing effects of climate change, we need to make sure we are as prepared as possible.

“The council, Environment Agency and other partners have done a great deal of work over recent years to help reduce the risk and, though we can never guarantee an area will remain flood free, these measures provide better protection and limit the risk.

“We continue to look at what more can be done to safeguard our communities in future.”

Caroline Douglass, executive director of flooding at the Environment Agency, said: “Now is the time for us all to be vigilant about flooding. We can’t prevent all flooding - climate change is only increasing that risk – but it’s important for people to know what to do it happens.”