Parts of South Shields and Jarrow have been selected for the Northumbrian Water Bin The Wipe Campaign after analysis showed high levels of sewer blockages caused by flushed wipes.

To help reduce the blockages and the potential they create for sewer flooding, Northumbrian Water is asking people to make one simple change to their flushing habits and not flush wipes down the toilet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sewer workers will be monitoring the pipes and using specially-created tools to identify where the wipes are being flushed from, which can take them directly to the doors of those responsible, allowing them to have face to face conversations, helping people understand why flushing wipes is a problem.

Wipes found in sewers by Northumbrian Water

Simon Cyhanko, Head of Wastewater Networks at Northumbrian Water, said: “The response we have had from customers in areas where we have taken Bin the Wipe already has been amazing. In some areas, we have found huge reductions in the number of wipes in the sewer, which can lead to the chances of sewer flooding occurring falling dramatically.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On our last visit to South Shields, the team worked in the NE34 7 area. When we returned, we had found there were 80% fewer wipes in the sewer. That’s amazing and we really hope that customers in the NE34 9 area will be just as brilliant when it comes to making a really simple change.”

Blockages in sewers stop the waste people flush away from continuing its journey to sewage treatment works, meaning it can back up into people’s homes or out into the environment, with more than 60% of the blockages found in Northumbrian Water’s sewer networks containing wipes.

Advertisement Hide Ad